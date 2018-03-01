KYTC issues emergency declaration for transportation of petroleum

As Kentuckians recover from flooding from recent rainfall and with more rain in the forecast, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas issued an official order waiving hours of service regulations on commercial motor vehicles transporting petroleum and petroleum products in Kentucky. A State of Emergency was declared by Gov. Matt Bevin on Feb. 23, 2018, due to continued flooding in the Commonwealth.

Secretary Thomas issued the emergency declaration to provide temporary regulatory relief for commercial vehicle operators traveling through the Commonwealth. The declaration will ensure the delivery of petroleum to affected areas.

"Lifting these restrictions avoids delays in getting needed petroleum to communities impacted by the recent flooding,” said Secretary Thomas.

While the order exempts a driver’s hours of service, all other safety requirements will remain in effect. Drivers and drivers must keep a copy of the declaration in the cab of the vehicle.

The declaration expires on March 20, 2018, at 12:01 a.m. EST.

Courtesy: Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet