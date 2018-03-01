Two people killed in Spencer Co. fire

The cause of a fire that killed two people is under investigation in Spencer County.

It broke out around 5:00 a.m. Thursday at a home on County Road 900 North, west of Chrisney.

Authorities say a driver passing by noticed the flames and reached out to fire crews.

The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Officials say two bodies were found once the flames were out.

Several fire crews were on scene all day Thursday.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating.

The Spencer County Coroner has not yet released names, but we are told the fire victims are a man and a woman.

