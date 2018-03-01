Ellis Park staying busy despite flooding

Ellis Park is dealing with a lot of flooding. We're told they have a new tool this year to help clear it out.

Ellis Park Owner Ron Geary says during his first eight years at Ellis Park, flooding wasn't a problem. In the last three years, that's changed.

Water still covers much of the parking lot area, but we're told they haven't closed their doors to the public. Geary says a few new water pumps are helping keep the parking lot somewhat clear.

A lot of clean up is happening inside too. Despite high waters, we're told people are still coming to the park.

We're told the new instant racing operations have helped bring in more people. Geary says he feels like this year could be a record year for business.

Geary also says he thinks they've gotten through the worst part of the flooding.

"As soon as the water recedes, we will be getting out and cleaning up the rest of the barns and everything like that," Geary said. "There will be a little bit of extra money, but we have some flood insurance, and we think we have everything covered from that perspective."

As soon as the water recedes, Geary says they will clean up the barn area and everything else outside.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.