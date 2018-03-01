Video shows school bus drive through high water in Calhoun, KY

It broke out around 5:00 a.m. Thursday at a home on County Road 900 North, west of Chrisney.More >>
As Kentuckians recover from flooding from recent rainfall and with more rain in the forecast, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas today issued an official order waiving hours of service regulations on commercial motor vehicles transporting petroleum and petroleum products in Kentucky.More >>
Ellis Park Owner Ron Geary says his first eight years at Ellis Park, flooding wasn't a problem. In the last three years that's changed.More >>
The city of Madisonville has a new police chief. Mayor David Jackson announced Chris Taylor will be the next Chief of Police.More >>
Officials tell us US-60 is blocked at KY 141 in Union County due to a crash.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
"I punched the kid in the face because he looked me in the eyes and told me that death was a joke," Crystal Williams-Phillips said of a recent school incident in New York.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
