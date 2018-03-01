Video shows school bus drive through high water in Calhoun, KY

Video taken by a student Thursday morning shows a school bus driving over high water.

We're told it was on Walnut Street near Cow Alley in Calhoun.

City officials tell us the street isn't officially closed, but high water signs are posted. They say the water is about a foot deep.

We reached out to the school corporation after hearing from a few upset parents. Superintendent Terry Hayes tells us parents can always feel free to contact the school with any concerns. He says the transportation director is telling bus drivers not to travel on water covered roads, even if they are not closed.

Mr. Hayes says the safety of students is a top priority.

