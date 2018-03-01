Workers wanted: Learn how to earn your high school equivalency

High wage, in-demand jobs are available at area employers and yet many people do not meet minimum employment criteria of having a High School education.

The first step in gaining these high wage, in demand career opportunities is ensuring you have a High School Diploma or Equivalency.

WorkOne Southwest, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, and Vincennes University are joining together to help adults in Gibson and Vanderburgh counties earn a High School Equivalency.

Representatives will present information regarding the number of working age adults without a High School Diploma or Equivalency and how earning that credential can increase their income earnings throughout their adult life.

The event is Friday, March 2, at 1:00 p.m.

It will be held at Innovation Pointe at 318 Main Street in Downtown Evansville.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.