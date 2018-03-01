High schooler dared younger students to call 911 about active shooter, police say

Three children are facing charges after police say a 911 call was made about an active shooter at a Henderson school.

Police say while on the bus to school Thursday morning, a high school age student dared an elementary school student and a middle school student to call 911.

Two phone calls were then made to 911 stating that there was an active shooter at South Heights Elementary School. Police were immediately contacted and responded to the school.

The high school age student heard all of the sirens and saw emergency responders arriving while waiting on the school bus with the other two students. The high school age student then told a school administrator what they had done.

All three students were taken into custody on charges of terroristic threatening and the oldest student was taken to the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Paducah.

The younger students were later released to their parents.

Police say no further information will be made available at this time.

