Traffic Signal at old Walmart entrance in Madisonville to be removed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to remove a traffic signal at the intersection of KY 70/Anton Road at the old Walmart entrance in Madisonville. (WFIE)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to remove a traffic signal at the intersection of KY 70/Anton Road at the old Walmart entrance and Valley Drive in Madisonville on Friday.

Traffic engineers conducted a study of how traffic moves through the intersection without the signal in service starting in Mid-October.

A check of police crash records showed no reported crashes at the intersection during the study period and there were no complaints from the public about potential adverse impact on traffic flow at the site.

The findings prompted the State Highway Engineer to issue an order that the signal be removed.

“This signal was constructed to assist with traffic flow when Walmart first opened a store at this site,” KYTC District 2 Traffic Engineer Kenny Potts said. “With the Walmart store closed, traffic flow at the intersection has dropped substantially, reducing the need for a signal at this site.”

The traffic signal is along KY 70/Anton Road near the 20-mile marker just east of the Interstate 69 Exit 114 Interchange at Madisonville.

Approximately 10,000 vehicles traveled through the intersection on KY 70 each day before Walmart moved to their new location.

A stop sign was added for Valley Drive when the signal was taken out of service with east-west KY 70 traffic having the right-of-way. The stop signs will now be a permanent feature for side streets at the intersection. Motorists should continue to be alert for changes in traffic flow removal of the signal has created at the intersection.

A signal crew expects to be at the site around 9 a.m., Friday, to start the process of removing the signal.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.