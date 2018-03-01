Traffic Signal at old Walmart entrance in Madisonville to be removed

High wage, in-demand jobs are available at area employers and yet many people do not meet minimum employment criteria of having a High School education.More >>
High wage, in-demand jobs are available at area employers and yet many people do not meet minimum employment criteria of having a High School education.More >>
Three children are facing charges after police say a 911 call was made about a an active shooter at a Henderson school.More >>
Three children are facing charges after police say a 911 call was made about a an active shooter at a Henderson school.More >>
Dispatch confirms it happened in the 2300 block of Haven Drive just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a 16-year old suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.More >>
Dispatch confirms it happened in the 2300 block of Haven Drive just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a 16-year old suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.More >>
According to police, a female juvenile reported that she had been raped by 20-year-old Elvin Fernando Fabian Diaz.More >>
According to police, a female juvenile reported that she had been raped by 20-year-old Elvin Fernando Fabian Diaz.More >>
Muhlenberg County deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into a church.More >>
Muhlenberg County deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into a church.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
Not much is known about these sixgill sharks - including how many there are - because they live in deep waters and aren't often encountered by humans.More >>
Not much is known about these sixgill sharks - including how many there are - because they live in deep waters and aren't often encountered by humans.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>