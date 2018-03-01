Henderson man facing rape charge

A Henderson man is accused of rape.

According to police, a female juvenile reported that she had been raped by 20-year-old Elvin Fernando Fabian Diaz.

Diaz was subsequently arrested Wednesday morning on a rape charge after being interviewed by detectives.

Police say no further information will be shared at this time due to the age of the victim and this being an open case.

