Henderson man facing rape charge

According to police, a female juvenile reported that she had been raped by 20-year-old Elvin Fernando Fabian Diaz.More >>
Evansville police are on the scene of a reported shooting.More >>
Muhlenberg County deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into a church.More >>
Officials tell us US-60 is blocked at KY 141 in Union County due to a crash.More >>
Firefighters were called to a home on Autumn Road early Thursday morning.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Presumably, Texas Wesleyan baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat was referring to Colorado's legal marijuana and laws that were passed by voters more than 5 years ago.More >>
