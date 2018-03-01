Neighbor braves Boonville fire to check on possible pets in home - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Neighbor braves Boonville fire to check on possible pets in home

Crews were called out to a home on Autumn Dr. in Boonville early Thursday morning. (WFIE) Crews were called out to a home on Autumn Dr. in Boonville early Thursday morning. (WFIE)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

The cause of an early morning fire in Boonville is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to a home on Autumn Road early Thursday morning. They say a neighbor heard popping sounds and looked outside and saw flames coming out of this home. 

The Boonville Fire chief tells us that neighbor kicked in the door because he thought there might be cats inside the home.

Firefighters say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene, but they say no one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

