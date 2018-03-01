Neighbor braves Boonville fire to check on possible pets in home

Crews were called out to a home on Autumn Dr. in Boonville early Thursday morning. (WFIE)

The cause of an early morning fire in Boonville is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to a home on Autumn Road early Thursday morning. They say a neighbor heard popping sounds and looked outside and saw flames coming out of this home.

The Boonville Fire chief tells us that neighbor kicked in the door because he thought there might be cats inside the home.

Fire was coming out of a window of the home when crews arrived. They say a neighbor called 911 after they saw flames. pic.twitter.com/Kxl0LYr4t2 — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) March 1, 2018

Firefighters say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene, but they say no one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.