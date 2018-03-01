Watch Now on Sunrise: March Roars In, Breaking Boonville Fire, Sunday Booze in Indiana

Officials tell us US-60 is blocked at KY 141 in Union County due to a crash.More >>
Firefighters were called to a home on Autumn Road early Thursday morning.More >>
An Owensboro business decided to take the high road over flooding.More >>
For players at the Ohio Valley Conference, this championship is what they've been working towards all year. Fans are flocking to the Ford Center to show their support, but for one player, his families lives too far to travel... or so he thought.More >>
In Owensboro, one man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound and police told us they are looking for the suspect.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
One local woman's Facebook post has gone viral in the area for all the right reasons.More >>
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.More >>
