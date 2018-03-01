Watch Now on Sunrise: March Roars In, Breaking Boonville Fire, Sunday Booze in Indiana

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

WINDY START TO MARCH: A cold front will plow through this morning bringing an end to the rain by noon. It'll be windy with high temps in the mid to upper 50's early, then falling during the afternoon. We'll have gusty winds tonight as temps sink into the lower 30's. It'll be bright but brisk on Friday as temps only reach the upper 40's.

BREAKING: We're following word of a house fire in Boonville. We'll have the latest in a live report on Sunrise.

INDIANA SUNDAY ALCOHOL: Indiana's longtime ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales is now a thing of the past. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill repealing the law during a Wednesday ceremony at the Statehouse, saying "cheers" as he then turned to shake hands with legislative leaders. The bill takes effect immediately.

So, enjoy your Thursday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.