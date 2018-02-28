Pizza delivery takes the 'high road' via helicopter over flooded - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Pizza delivery takes the 'high road' via helicopter over flooded Owensboro

Posted by Paige Hagan, Reporter
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

An Owensboro business decided to take the high road over flooding.

More than a dozen employees at the Kimberly Clark Plant in Owensboro have been working overtime. Even though the plant is closed, about 17 workers have to keep the plant's mill running.

So, what if they needed a hot lunch? That was taken care of by a few good friends Wednesday morning.

Owensboro local and former Kimberly Clark employee Stuart Snow called up his friend Sean Byrne with an idea to deliver food to the workers stuck.

The only problem? Flooding surrounds the plant making it unsafe to drive to.

Byrne, the owner of the new Donato's Pizza location in Owensboro, followed along Snow's idea and opened up his shop early Wednesday.

"Well, Stuart gave me a call this morning," Byrne explained, "And he said, 'Is there any way you can open up a little bit early?' And I said, 'Yeah, what ya got goin' on Stuart?'"

"I've got a buddy who owns a pizza shop, and a buddy that owns a helicopter, so we got them some hot pizza," said Snow.

Kimberly Clark employees got Donato's hot pizza and wings delivered in style via helicopter.

Kimberly Clark worker Brent Elder sent us his Facebook video of the guys delivering them the food. 

"A lot of you all had pizza delivered before," laughed Elder during the video, "but not a lot of you all have had pizza delivered by a helicopter!"

"It was nice to be able to help 'em out and get some nice hot fresh food for them," said Byrne, of the one-time delivery sure to make others smile.

