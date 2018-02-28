Eagles third in final regional ranking - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Eagles third in final regional ranking

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball held its ground at No. 3 in the final NCAA Division II Midwest Region Rankings of the 2017-18 regular season.

USI (24-3, 16-2 GLVC), ranked No. 15 by the Division II Media and No. 17 by the WBCCA, trailed No. 1 Ashland University and No. 3 Drury University; while No. 20 Michigan Tech University and Grand Valley State University were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Cedarville University, Lewis University and The University of Findlay rounded out the top eight teams, while Wayne State University and Walsh University rounded out the rankings.

USI has posted a 3-2 mark against teams in the top 10 of this week's Midwest Region Rankings. It is 22-2 overall against the Midwest Region in 2017-18.

NCAA II Tournament selections will be announced Sunday at 9 a.m. (CST) on NCAA.com

The Eagles begin post-season play Thursday at noon when they take on William Jewell College in the opening round of the GLVC Tournament in Edwardsville, Illinois. USI is the No. 2 and the Cardinals are the No. 7 seed in the GLVC Tournament, which is being held at the Vadalabene Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Courtesy: University of Southern Indiana Athletics

