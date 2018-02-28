Owensboro police looking for shooting suspect - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro police looking for shooting suspect

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

In Owensboro, one man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound, and police tell us they are looking for the suspect.

We're told the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue.  

Police say the victim was shot in the shoulder. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing and was taken to the hospital.  

They tell us he is expected to survive.

As for the suspect, authorities say there's no description, they just have a street name to go by.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

