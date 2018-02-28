Two dead after Union Co. crash

Highway 60 in Union County is back open after a deadly crash.

The crash happened Wednesday evening at the intersection with State Route 141 outside Waverly.

Kentucky State Police say a Union County deputy was patrolling and performed a traffic stop near Walmart on US 60.

They say the driver then took off, but the deputy wasn't able to keep the car in sight. We're told a few minutes later, authorities got a call reporting a wreck with the same car.

KSP says 35-year-old Robert Bluem, of Henderson, was driving his car at a "high rate of speed" on US 60.

KSP says his speed caused him to lose control of the car and hit a culvert and a tree before coming to a stop. KSP tells us Bluem was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

He was taken to Deaconess in Evansville for life-threatening injuries. He died on Saturday.

State police say the passenger, 31-year-old Linda Smith-Bluem died on the scene. They do not know if she was wearing a seatbelt.

KSP says the car Bluem was driving was reported stolen in Vanderburgh County. They tell us both Robert and Linda had warrants for their arrest.

