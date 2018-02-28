KYTC: State road blocked due to deadly crash

Officials tell us US-60 is blocked at KY 141 in Union County due to a deadly crash.

We're told one person died and another was injured.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tells us traffic is being detoured onto KY 2835, and the road is expected to be blocked for 2 to 3 hours.

Our crews are on the scene. We will keep you updated.

