1 dead after Union Co. crash

Highway 60 in Union County is back open after a deadly crash.

The crash happened Wednesday evening at the intersection with State Route 141 outside Waverly.

We're told one person died and another was injured. Neither of them has been identified.

Few details are available right now, but we waiting to learn more from Kentucky State Police and we'll keep you updated.

