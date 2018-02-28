Major road in Gibson Co. shutdown - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Major road in Gibson Co. shutdown

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(WFIE) (WFIE)

Another major road in Owensville is shut down. It's on SR-168.

INDOT crews tell us this sinkhole was caused by coal mining trucks being rerouted after the Hwy 65 collapse over the weekend. 

Crews will be making emergency repairs overnight. 

They hope to have the road fixed by rush hour in the morning. 

