Pizza delivered by helicopter to workers trapped at Owensboro business

Workers at Kimberly Clark in Owensboro affected by the floods weren't able to have pizza delivered to them with water covering the roads. They have been water-locked for the last two days.

Owensboro native Stuart Snow decided to round up some Donatos Pizza and a helicopter and delivered the pizza by helicopter to the 17 employees trapped at the business.

Workers thanked the pilot for his swift food delivery. They said since Donatos has opened they have done a lot for the community but this is really taking things to the next level.

