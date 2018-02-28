Daviess Co., KY Schools will be in session the rest of the week

Daviess County Schools will be in session the rest of the week, but there will not be preschool at West Louisville Elementary.

Students were out Tuesday and Wednesday because of flooding.

One parent told us she won't be sending her kids tomorrow and that's okay. Those dealing with flooding can request an excused absence.

Superintendent Matt Robbins said they're committed to helping families return to a sense of normalcy following the flood.

The decision gives students a healthy breakfast and lunch. Plus, it relieves parents of needed to find childcare while they're at work or dealing with floods.

One homeowner said the battle has been keeping water out of her basement.

"I have five sump pumps running to keep the water out of the basement," said April Fulkerson. "The Green River affects us as well as the Ohio (River). I've not been down that way but I've heard that it's starting to wash out."

Parents affected by the flood can contact the transportation department. They will try to dispatch drivers to provide a pickup or drop off at alternate routes.

