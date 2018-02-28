Henderson Co. officials say National Guard denied help

Crews in Beals, Kentucky have been busy rescuing people from their flooded homes, but say they haven't received help from The National Guard.

Officials tell us they requested help from the Guard for security, which would free up local authorities, but that help was denied.

Henderson County EMA Director, Larry Koerber said the reason behind the response was because of the way the request was stated.

Still, crews tell us they are frustrated and they desperately need that help.

This is the first time local crews were denied help from National Guard members. EMA officials say they can re-submit a request, but at this point, it'd be too late.

