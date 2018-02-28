OVC Tournament underway at Ford Center

The Ohio Valley Conference Tournament is underway at the Ford Center. In the first game of the tournament, the Belmont women took on Murray State and two local girls were playing in that one.

Maura Muensterman from Mater Dei was playing for Belmont while Emma Johnson from Daviess County was playing for Murray State.

Now Belmont did get the win in that one 88-64 and what a homecoming it was for Muensterman.

We had the chance to catch up with her after the game, and she was so thrilled to be playing this conference tournament at home, and she said it was incredible to be able to look up in the stands and see so many familiar faces.

Muensterman and her Belmont squad will be back in action Friday in the semi-finals.

