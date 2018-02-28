Son hadn’t seen mom in 5 years, college team flies her in from Lithuania

For players at the Ohio Valley Conference, this championship is what they've been working towards all year. Fans are flocking to the Ford Center to show their support, but for one player, his family lives too far to travel...or so he thought.

Imagine not seeing your mom for years, and then she walks right through the door when you least expect it. Well, Tuesday night the Jacksonville State men's basketball team pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for one deserving senior player.

Norbertas Giga is a senior from Lithuania. He moved to America five years ago, and he has not seen his mom since then, until Tuesday night.

"I walk in the room and I see everybody and their cameras pointed at me and I'm like okay something's going on," says Giga.

Giga thought he was watching game film with his coaches. Little did he know they worked up a surprise visit from his mom.

.@norbertasgiga thought he was meeting with the coaches to watch film when he arrived in Evansville for the @OVCSports Tournament. Instead, he got a surprise from someone he hasn’t seen since moving to the United States in 2013. pic.twitter.com/P0NELC0sRT — JSU Men's Basketball (@JSU_MBB) February 28, 2018

"We talked about what that moment would be like for him. I said he was going to cry like a baby. That's exactly what happened," says Jacksonville State Men's Basketball head coach Ray Harper.

"I just lost it. It was unbelievable," says Giga.

"To see that expression on his face is something I'll remember for a long, long time," says Harper.

The special moment was a long time coming, breaking down the barrier for Giga's mom who has been showing her support from across the world.

"This is going to be her first time watching me live, and on this big stage, OVC Championship, so I'm happy she could be here," says Giga.

Giga spent the morning with his mom and has more time after practice, but he still has his sights set on why he made the six-hour trip to Evansville.

"It's unbelievable, and it's just hard to explain how I feel right now, but I just have to focus for my team to win the championship," says Giga.

He is working towards Saturday's championship game with a very important fan in the stands.

"She said I grew up a little bit more since the last time she saw me," says Giga.

Jacksonville State's Men's Basketball Team posted that video on their Twitter page Tuesday night. At last check, it has already been viewed more than 58,000 times.

