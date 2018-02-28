Woman, 2 children survive driving into flood waters

We're hearing for the first time from the mom of a 4-year-old boy rescued from flood waters.

Monday morning, Kendra Embry was driving down Combs Bridge Road when she hit the water, and then her car went under.

Embry was taking her 4-year-old son Braedan and 18-month-old son Rohan to the babysitters before her early shift.

"So I just kept driving and then I wasn't," she said.

Embry was able to get herself and the boys out of the car before it went under. But it took about 45 minutes of battling strong currents and several scares of going underwater before getting her and Rohan to safety.

But Embry had to leave Braedan secure in a tree. She didn't have the strength to get all of them to safety and the baby was turning blue and unresponsive.

"So I had to leave him," she said through tears. "And he started crying when I left the tree. He said, 'Mommy please come back. Please don't leave me,' and I was like, 'Baby I don't wanna leave you,' but I had to."

Thankfully, neighbors heard Embry scream for help and were able to save Braedan from the tree with their boat.

Just two days after the near-drowning experience, all three are home from the hospital just happy to be alive.

"They said we're all something short of a miracle," she said, "You can't even tell anything even happened to us."

