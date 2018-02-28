New police chief of Madisonville named

The city of Madisonville has a new police chief. Mayor David Jackson announced Chris Taylor will be the next Chief of Police.

Taylor began his career with the MPD in 1993. After 24 years of dedicated and loyal service, Taylor will replace current Chief Wade Williams following his retirement on March 1.

Taylor graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science in Police Administration. He attended the Academy of Police Supervision, Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officer’s Course, Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy and the Criminal Justice Executive Development Course.

Although most recently Major of Operations Division, he has served in every operable position offered by the Madisonville Police Department and will continue on to enacting new levels of change for the City government.

“I am honored to have the confidence of Mayor Jackson, Chief Williams, Madisonville City Council, the men and women of the MPD and friends and family in leading this department. I will work diligently to represent the MPD with the utmost honor and integrity,” Taylor said.

As Chief of Police, Taylor says he will continue the fight to reduce drug abuse which he believes is the driving force behind the criminal element in the City of Madisonville.

Taylor will focus on continuing to eliminate crime that is a direct correlation of circulating illegal drugs, decreasing traffic accidents, dispersing police coverage to areas of high need and increasing police interaction and communication with the general public.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Major Taylor as he takes on the role of Chief of Police,” said Mayor Jackson. “We have worked together for several years, and I have complete confidence in his ability to do an outstanding job for our city and our citizens.”

The City of Madisonville would like to invite you to attend the swearing-in of Chris Taylor as Chief of Madisonville Police Department on Thursday, March 1, at 10 a.m. at 67 North Main St. in the City Council Chambers.

For more information, please contact the City of Madisonville at (270) 824-2100.

