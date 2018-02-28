Increased efforts to catch impaired drivers in March

Local law enforcement officials are on a mission to keep dangerous drivers off the road in March.

The March Dangerous Driving Blitz will start on March 2 and run through Sunday, March 25.

This is all in an effort to keep drunk and impaired drivers off the road. law enforcement agencies tell us in March they see an increase in these type of accidents due to Spring break travel, St. Patrick's Day, and the NCAA tournament.

Indiana agencies will receive almost 1,000 additional breathalyzers to help in this effort. They will also get 185 Android tablets that help detect drug-impaired driving to be used by highly trained police officers across the state.

