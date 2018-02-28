Floodwaters still post health risk

This is definitely a must see video.More >>
Crews in Beals, Kentucky have been busy rescuing people from their flooded homes, but say they haven't received help from The National Guard.More >>
Thousands of people are headed to Evansville's Ford Center for the OVC Tournament. Excitement on the court means success for the city.More >>
Kendra was taking her 4 year old son Braedan and 18 month old son Rohan to the babysitters before her early shift. Kendra: "So I just kept driving and then I wasn't"More >>
Evansville police are on the scene of a reported shooting.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that they will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.More >>
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.More >>
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the public will have a chance to pay their final respects before, on Thursday morning, Graham’s body will be returned to Charlotte in preparation for Friday’s services.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
