Floodwaters still post health risk

Experts warn that if you are starting to do some flood cleanup, floodwaters still pose a risk to your health.

Health officials say outbreaks of illness after floods are not common, but diseases increase because of dirty water, spoiled food, or crowded housing.

Eating or drinking anything contaminated by flood water can cause intestinal problems, and if an open wound, like a cut or a sore, comes in contact with floodwater, you could be exposed to tetanus.

Doctors say if you're going to be doing any flood cleanup, it might be a good idea to check and see if you are up to date on your tetanus shot.

