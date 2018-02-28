OVC Tournament expected to boost Evansville economy

Thousands of people are headed to Evansville's Ford Center for the OVC Tournament. Excitement on the court means success for the city.

The city is expecting teams and fans to spend about a $500,000 over the next few days. That's money directly into our economy through local restaurants, hotels, and other businesses.

Improvements to the downtown area over the past few years are a big part of what attracted the tournament to relocate from Nashville and it's paying off.

We're told about 2,000 hotel rooms are booked, and restaurants already have reservations for alumni groups coming to show their support.

But more importantly, it's the relationships forming that will benefit our economy in the long run. And that includes showcasing Evansville as a potential place to work.

Whether you're a basketball fan or not, there's plenty to do downtown. Food trucks are parked along Main Street and restaurants and bars are planning live music.

Organizers say friendly fans joining in on the fun is key to locking in the OVCs return next year.

