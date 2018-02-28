Henderson Co. man rescued from house fire

Emergency crews rescued a Henderson County man from a house fire early Wednesday morning just outside of Reed.

The first call came in around 6 a.m. but the fire started hours before that. The home is just a few minutes away from their command post on Highway 60, but it took firefighters and police almost two hours to get there because of flooded roads.

The man who lived there is okay, but his house is ruined.

Firefighters don't know what caused the fire, but the man living there said he tried to turn off his propane tank during the fire and dropped his cell phone in the water.

"We didn't find out about it until other people out there started waking up and started seeing flames," said Reed Fire Chief Phil Stephens. "I got a call from one of our firefighters who saw the flames, that's how we found out about it. The house is completely surrounded by water, it can't go anywhere, we can't get equipment, we can't get around to it by boat, we can't get a firetruck to put it out, so it's just gonna burn."

