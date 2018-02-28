IN asking for help reporting flood damage

The state of Indiana is asking for your help reporting flood damage.

If your home or property was damaged over the last two weeks, you can file a report with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The application is on the department's website.

You'll be asked for your name, address, and what kind of damage you're seeing.

This is not an application for FEMA aid, but the damage reports will help local EMAs and the state to determine the scope of the damage.

