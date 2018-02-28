EPD: Wednesday shooting was result of unsafe handling of gun

Three children are facing charges after police say a 911 call was made about a an active shooter at a Henderson school.More >>
Dispatch confirms it happened in the 2300 block of Haven Drive just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a 16-year old suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.More >>
According to police, a female juvenile reported that she had been raped by 20-year-old Elvin Fernando Fabian Diaz.More >>
Muhlenberg County deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into a church.More >>
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to remove a traffic signal at the intersection of KY 70/Anton Road at the Old Walmart Entrance and Valley Drive in Madisonville on Friday.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.More >>
