EPD: Wednesday shooting was result of unsafe handling of gun

Evansville police say the shooting that left a teenager hurt was an accident.

Dispatch confirms it happened in the 2300 block of Haven Drive just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. We're told a 16-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.

According to police, investigators have determined the shooting was the result of a 16-year-old handling a handgun in an unsafe manner. Police say the teens are friends and there was no indication they had any type of dispute before the shooting.

EPD says the victim was taken to a local hospital in a private car when the driver saw an officer at Columbia and Main. We're told the driver flagged the officer down and told them the shooting victim was unconscious in the car.

Evansville police say the shooter was identified in the initial 911 call, and officers took him into custody a few blocks from the shooting scene.

The suspect is being held in the Youth Care Center on charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a child.

