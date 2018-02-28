EPD: Shooting leaves 1 minor injured, another facing charges

Evansville police have arrested a minor in connection with a shooting that left another minor injured.

Dispatch confirms it happened in the 2300 block of Haven Drive just after 2 p.m.

EPD says the victim was being taken to a local hospital in a private car when the driver saw an officer at Columbia and Main.

We're told the driver flagged the officer down and told them the shooting victim was unconscious in the car.

Officers were able to take the victim to the hospital in a police car.

Police investigating shooting in 2300 block of Haven Dr. A possible suspect is in custody. Victim being treated at a local hospital. No other detail available for release. Investigation is on going. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) February 28, 2018

Evansville Police say the shooter was identified in the initial 911 call, and officers took him into custody a few blocks from the shooting scene.

They tell us a handgun has been recovered.

EPD says the suspect was placed in the Youth Care Center and is facing Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm and Child in Possession of Firearm charges.

Police tell us they haven't been able to speak with the victim yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

