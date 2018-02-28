EPD: Possible suspect in custody after reported shooting in Evansville

EPD: Possible suspect in custody after reported shooting in Evan - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police are investigating a reported shooting.

Dispatch confirms it happened in the 2300 block of Haven Drive.

We're told a gunshot victim was found at Columbia and Main. That victim is being treated at a local hospital.

Evansville Police say a possible suspect is in custody.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information. 

