Several McLean Co. parks underwater

Several McLean Co. parks underwater


MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

People are seeing widespread flooding in the lowest parts of McLean County.

Several parks are underwater in Calhoun and across the bridge in Rumsey.

The Green River is in the moderate flood category right now, but the crest is expected to hit about a half a foot under the major level.

Schools are open and closely watching water levels.

