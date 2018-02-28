Newburgh residents head to waterfront to see high waters

The floodwaters along Water Street in historic Newburgh brought a lot of sightseers on Tuesday afternoon.

Evansville Resident Jerry Blake said, "Hopefully the rain will hold off long enough that we can get it back down and get it back in before it starts raining again."

Blake and his granddaughter were among many who came to the riverfront in Newburgh to see something they have either never seen or haven't seen in years.

"My concern is getting too much too quick down here and we're going to have to do something else either sandbags or something else," said Blake.

Resident Susan Manyoke told us she hopes the water doesn't continue to creep closer to her home adding that it's already cutting it close."My little cottage that we live in is a little bit higher like about... I think it's another 6 feet. But it's a little bit concerning," said Manyoke.

One of the hardest hit businesses is the Edgewater restaurant. Owner Jacqueline Schen wants locals to know they're open and to not be scared away

"Because of the level of the water, they think the whole town is underwater. And it's not. We do have spots where people need to stay away from," said Schen.

The restaurants back patio is submerged under water, but luckily the restaurant has several decks.

Several others said it's something you just have to come see but of course be safe while doing so.

"This is the worst we've seen it in years. Fortunately, we've got a couple of good days now that we can hopefully get it back down a little bit before it starts raining again," said Blake.

