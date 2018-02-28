Governor signs Indiana Sunday alcohol sales bill

People will be able to legally buy carryout alcohol from Indiana stores on a Sunday this weekend. (WFIE file)

Indiana's longtime ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales is now a thing of the past.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill repealing the law during a Wednesday afternoon ceremony at the Statehouse, saying "cheers" as he then turned to shake hands with legislative leaders.

For decades, efforts to overturn the law have foundered among bickering by interest groups - most notably liquor store owners, who stood to lose business to big box retailers on a major shopping day. But that opposition evaporated this year and, as a result, Hoosiers will be able to buy carryout alcohol starting this Sunday at liquor stores, convenience stores, pharmacies and big box retailers across the state.

Holcomb says the change is about giving consumers more choices seven days a week.

The bill takes effect immediately, which means Sunday alcohol sales will be allowed beginning this weekend at liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big-box retailers.

After repeated failed attempts to rewrite the Sunday sales law, the rival trade groups representing liquor stores and groceries reached a deal backing the change.

Indiana's Sunday ban stretches back to the 1850s and stayed in place after national alcohol prohibition was overturned in 1933.

