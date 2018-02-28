Governor signs Indiana Sunday alcohol sales bill

Evansville police are on the scene of a reported shooting.More >>
Muhlenberg County deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into a church.
People are seeing widespread flooding in the lowest parts of McLean County.
Kentucky's attorney general says a public pension overhaul proposed by Republican lawmakers would not withstand court challenges likely to follow if the measure becomes law.
People will be able to legally buy carryout alcohol from Indiana stores on a Sunday for the first time in living memory starting this weekend.
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.
The 17-year-old said she didn't tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has just called for the resignation of Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler.
Bruce Frazier, Public Relations Specialist with the Dalton Police Department, tells CBS46 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom around 11:30 a.m. When the principal attempted to unlock the door, Davidson fired a shot through an exterior window.
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the public will have a chance to pay their final respects before, on Thursday morning, Graham's body will be returned to Charlotte in preparation for Friday's services.
