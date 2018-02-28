Governor set to sign Indiana Sunday alcohol sales bill - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Governor set to sign Indiana Sunday alcohol sales bill

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
People will be able to legally buy carryout alcohol from Indiana stores on a Sunday this weekend. (WFIE file) People will be able to legally buy carryout alcohol from Indiana stores on a Sunday this weekend. (WFIE file)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -

People will be able to legally buy carryout alcohol from Indiana stores on a Sunday for the first time in living memory starting this weekend.

That's because Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to sign a bill repealing Indiana's ban on those sales. The governor will join legislative leaders for a bill signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Statehouse.

The bill takes effect immediately, which means Sunday alcohol sales will be allowed beginning this weekend at liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big-box retailers.

After repeated failed attempts to rewrite the Sunday sales law, the rival trade groups representing liquor stores and groceries reached a deal backing the change.

Indiana's Sunday ban stretches back to the 1850s and stayed in place after national alcohol prohibition was overturned in 1933.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

