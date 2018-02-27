3rd suspect in November murder booked in Vanderburgh Co. jail - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

3rd suspect in November murder booked in Vanderburgh Co. jail

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A third suspect in a November murder is now in Vanderburgh County jail.

35-year-old Leroy Hunter was arrested in Oklahoma City earlier this month. He's now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police say he and two other suspects are responsible for the death of Donald Freels. His body was found in a field near Ellis Park. 

Police say Freels planned to meet one of the suspects for a drug deal on Nov. 10. Officers say that's when a second suspect and Hunter, shot and killed Freels.

Months later, a tip led police to all three arrests.

Police say no one else is wanted for murder, but they're asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • 3rd suspect in November murder booked in Vanderburgh Co. jail

    3rd suspect in November murder booked in Vanderburgh Co. jail

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-02-28 04:00:52 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A third suspect in a November murder is now in Vanderburgh County jail. 35-year-old Leroy Hunter was arrested in Oklahoma City earlier this month. He's now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police say he and two other suspects are responsible for the death of Donald Freels. His body was found in a field near Ellis Park.  Police say Freels planned to meet one of the suspects for a drug deal on Nov. 10. Officers say that's when a second suspect and Hunter, shot and kil...

    More >>

    A third suspect in a November murder is now in Vanderburgh County jail. 35-year-old Leroy Hunter was arrested in Oklahoma City earlier this month. He's now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police say he and two other suspects are responsible for the death of Donald Freels. His body was found in a field near Ellis Park.  Police say Freels planned to meet one of the suspects for a drug deal on Nov. 10. Officers say that's when a second suspect and Hunter, shot and kil...

    More >>

  • Transgender student files federal lawsuit against EVSC

    Transgender student files federal lawsuit against EVSC

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:53 PM EST2018-02-28 03:53:58 GMT
    (EVSC)(EVSC)

    We're learning a transgender student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.

    More >>

    We're learning a transgender student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.

    More >>

  • Repair work begins for Gibson Co. bridge

    Repair work begins for Gibson Co. bridge

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:27 PM EST2018-02-28 03:27:33 GMT
    Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)
    Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)

    Crews are working to fix a collapsed bridge in Gibson County. The bridge on Highway 65, north of Owensville, was damaged by flood waters over the weekend.

    More >>

    Crews are working to fix a collapsed bridge in Gibson County. The bridge on Highway 65, north of Owensville, was damaged by flood waters over the weekend.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-28 04:02:52 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • Home for sale: 4 beds, 3 1/2 baths, 1 porn set

    Home for sale: 4 beds, 3 1/2 baths, 1 porn set

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:38 PM EST2018-02-27 23:38:38 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-02-27 23:42:21 GMT

    A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.

    More >>

    A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly