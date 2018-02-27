3rd suspect in November murder booked in Vanderburgh Co. jail

A third suspect in a November murder is now in Vanderburgh County jail.

35-year-old Leroy Hunter was arrested in Oklahoma City earlier this month. He's now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police say he and two other suspects are responsible for the death of Donald Freels. His body was found in a field near Ellis Park.

Police say Freels planned to meet one of the suspects for a drug deal on Nov. 10. Officers say that's when a second suspect and Hunter, shot and killed Freels.

Months later, a tip led police to all three arrests.

Police say no one else is wanted for murder, but they're asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.