Eagles split doubleheader with Lakers USI finishes classic 4-1

A third suspect in a November murder is now in Vanderburgh County jail. 35-year-old Leroy Hunter was arrested in Oklahoma City earlier this month. He's now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police say he and two other suspects are responsible for the death of Donald Freels. His body was found in a field near Ellis Park. Police say Freels planned to meet one of the suspects for a drug deal on Nov. 10. Officers say that's when a second suspect and Hunter, shot and kil...More >>
We're learning a transgender student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.More >>
Crews are working to fix a collapsed bridge in Gibson County. The bridge on Highway 65, north of Owensville, was damaged by flood waters over the weekend.More >>
The Green River is continuing to rise as a result of the swollen Ohio River.More >>
People aren't the only ones evacuating, nearly three dozen animals had to be removed from a flooded Posey County property.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.More >>
