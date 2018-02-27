Eagles split doubleheader with Lakers USI finishes classic 4-1 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Eagles split doubleheader with Lakers USI finishes classic 4-1

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The 13th-ranked University of Southern Indiana baseball team split a doubleheader with Grand Valley State University on the final day of the Dunn Hospitality Classic at the USI Baseball Field. GVSU won the opener, 4-3, while the Screaming Eagles took nightcap, 9-1.
 
USI, which was 4-1 during the classic, watched its record go to 4-2, while GVSU went to 2-4.  
 
The Eagles continue the eight-game homestand Friday when they start a three-game series with Missouri Western State University. The USI-MWSU series start Friday at 2 p.m., continues Saturday at 1 p.m., and concludes Sunday with a noon first pitch.
 
Game 1: USI vs. GVSU
For the first time in four games, USI fell short of a comeback win and lost to GVSU, 4-3. The Eagles spotted the Lakers a 4-0 lead on two in the second and one in each of the third and fourth frames.
 
USI started to rally with a three-run fifth inning to cut the margin to one. Freshman centerfielder Bryce Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) put the Eagles on the board with an RBI-single to left, scoring freshman shortstop Ethan Hunter (Terre Haute, Indiana) from second.
 
The Eagles cut the deficit to 4-2 on junior second baseman Jacob Fleming's (Evansville, Indiana) RBI-single to left field that plated senior rightfielder Buddy Johnson (Shelbyville, Indiana). Fleming finished the opening game with a career-high and team-high four hits.
 
USI narrowed the gap even further when Krizan scored on an error to make the score 4-3. The 4-3 score would be as close as the Eagles would come with the USI's bats leaving seven runners on base in the final four frames.
 
On the mound, senior right-hander/first baseman Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana) received the loss in his first start of the year. Gobert (0-1) allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits and a walk, while striking out a career-high nine batters.
 
Game 2: USI vs. GVSU
USI senior right-hander Devin Williams (Evansville, Indiana) threw six strong innings to lead the Eagles to a 9-1 victory in the nightcap. Williams (1-1) allowed one run on four hits and one walk, while striking out six in posting his first win of the season.
 
The Eagle bats got going early in support of Williams, scoring once in the first with three more in the second and third innings to lead 7-0. USI would add two in the fifth to seal the victory.
 
At the plate, Fleming added another team-high three hits to his seven total on the day and tied for a game-high two RBIs. Krizan and senior shortstop/third baseman Sam Griggs (Evansville, Indiana) joined Fleming with two RBIs each.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations

