Repair work begins for Gibson Co. bridge

Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)

Crews are working to fix a collapsed bridge in Gibson County.

The bridge on Highway 65, north of Owensville, was damaged by flood waters over the weekend.

On Tuesday, INDOT tweeted photos, showing the progress they are making. They say almost 40,000 cars drive across the bridge on an average day.

SR 65, Gibson Co Update! Crews made a lot of progress today!! #INDOTHighWater Repairs pic.twitter.com/6UCWMQgbVE — INDOT Southwest (@INDOTSouthwest) February 27, 2018

Officials haven't said when they anticipate the road to reopen.

