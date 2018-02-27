Nearly 3-dozen animals saved from flooded Posey Co. area

People aren't the only ones evacuating, nearly three dozen animals had to be removed from a flooded Posey County property.

It happened at a mobile home off Zoar Church Road. Posey Humane Society helped cage and remove 30 cats and some chickens. Temporarily taking them to the shelter.

Five people in the home also made it out safely.

An emergency management official told us, if the flood had been high enough to make this a true "water rescue," they wouldn't risk first responders lives to save animals.

So it's better for pet-owners to make a plan before the water's at your door.

"It's very important to have an exit strategy and a solid plan especially when you live in a flood plain," Andy Norrell, Posey County Humane Society, explained. "Our animals, they are our dependents, they can't do for themselves, and it just makes everyone's lives much easier if you have a nice plan in place."

None of the animals were injured and they are expected to be returned to the family.

