Seasonal job applications available during city hall meeting

Go to the City of Evansville's traveling city hall this month and you could end up with a job.

Applications for seasonal part-time employment will available at the meeting.

It is Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. till 7 p.m. at the C.K. Newsome Community Center.

Every year the city offers summer jobs at places like the zoo, Hartke Pool, Swonder Ice Arena and many golf courses and parks.

