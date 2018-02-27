2 people arrested after being rescued from vehicle in high water

An attempt to drive through a flooded road landed two people in jail.

Deputies were called to Highway 60 east, at the Spottsville Bridge, after reports of a vehicle stuck in high water.

We're told two people inside the vehicle, Casey Clark of Evansville, and Robin Forbey of Camby, Indiana were rescued.

Clark was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear from Hopkins County. Forbey was charged with public intoxication. Deputies say Forbey admitted to using meth earlier.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.