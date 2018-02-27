Green River flooding parts of McLean Co.

The Green River is continuing to rise as a result of the swollen Ohio River.

Water continues to spill out across McLean County, one of the lowest points, affecting people living in both Calhoun and Rumsey.

In many parts of the county, several signs are posted warning people of streets closed and high water.

“Just over the past couple of days, it really started coming up,” Calhoun resident, Alice Martin said.

Those waters are now surrounding some homes along the Green River.

“We have neighbors that are completely boxed in. Luckily, they have boats they can get out of they have to — with us— we’d have to have someone come get us,” Martin added.

In Calhoun, floodwater has taken over a park and play set, coming up as high as the swings.

“It’s horrible; I mean my daughter used to bring my kids down here to play and she can’t even do that now,” Martin explained.

Across the bridge in Rumsey, it’s the same situation. Floodwater has filled the United Methodist Church parking lot.

Right across the road, Bill Burden has a boat by his back porch. He's been through this before.

“1997 it came in here, 2011 it came in here,” Burden recalled.

And, he says, it's only matter of time before the water makes it way around his home, too.

“Oh yeah, we’re going get more of it.”

That portion of the Green River is currently in the moderate flood category. It’s expected to crest about half a foot below the major flooding classification.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.