Green River flooding parts of McLean Co.

A third suspect in a November murder is now in Vanderburgh County jail. 35-year-old Leroy Hunter was arrested in Oklahoma City earlier this month. He's now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police say he and two other suspects are responsible for the death of Donald Freels. His body was found in a field near Ellis Park. Police say Freels planned to meet one of the suspects for a drug deal on Nov. 10. Officers say that's when a second suspect and Hunter, shot and kil...More >>
We're learning a transgender student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.More >>
Crews are working to fix a collapsed bridge in Gibson County. The bridge on Highway 65, north of Owensville, was damaged by flood waters over the weekend.More >>
The Green River is continuing to rise as a result of the swollen Ohio River.More >>
People aren't the only ones evacuating, nearly three dozen animals had to be removed from a flooded Posey County property.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusMore >>
Bob Dentlinger said he wasn’t going to let a part-time job he’s worked the last five years change his appearance, especially after checking the company policy on facial hair.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
