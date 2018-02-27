4-A sectional begins with second meeting between Harrison, Jasper

It's an exciting week for Indiana boys high school basketball as sectionals getting under way Tuesday.

On opening night, the Harrison Warriors are set to see Jasper in 4-A Sectional action. Now Harrison and Jasper saw one another back in November, it was their first game of the season and Harrison came away with the victory 64-62.

Since that game both teams have changed.

The Warriors finished the regular season at 14-9 while Jasper finished at 14-8.

Harrison head coach Nathan Fleenor knows that Jasper has come a long way since that first game, but so have they, and they know they are in for a fight.

"They are a different team now and the main thing is that thank goodness we have improved since then, we are a different basketball team as well," Fleenor explained. "There were a lot of mistakes in that first one, you know we are both different now and so we just want to try to do everything we can to get one more point and move on."

We will have 4-A action as well as 3-A Sectional action on 14 News at 10 p.m.

