4-A sectional begins with second meeting between Harrison, Jaspe - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

4-A sectional begins with second meeting between Harrison, Jasper

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It's an exciting week for Indiana boys high school basketball as sectionals getting under way Tuesday.

On opening night, the Harrison Warriors are set to see Jasper in 4-A Sectional action. Now Harrison and Jasper saw one another back in November, it was their first game of the season and Harrison came away with the victory 64-62.

Since that game both teams have changed.

The Warriors finished the regular season at 14-9 while Jasper finished at 14-8.

Harrison head coach Nathan Fleenor knows that Jasper has come a long way since that first game, but so have they, and they know they are in for a fight.

"They are a different team now and the main thing is that thank goodness we have improved since then, we are a different basketball team as well," Fleenor explained. "There were a lot of mistakes in that first one, you know we are both different now and so we just want to try to do everything we can to get one more point and move on."

We will have 4-A action as well as 3-A Sectional action on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • 3rd suspect in November murder booked in Vanderburgh Co. jail

    3rd suspect in November murder booked in Vanderburgh Co. jail

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-02-28 04:00:52 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A third suspect in a November murder is now in Vanderburgh County jail. 35-year-old Leroy Hunter was arrested in Oklahoma City earlier this month. He's now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police say he and two other suspects are responsible for the death of Donald Freels. His body was found in a field near Ellis Park.  Police say Freels planned to meet one of the suspects for a drug deal on Nov. 10. Officers say that's when a second suspect and Hunter, shot and kil...

    More >>

    A third suspect in a November murder is now in Vanderburgh County jail. 35-year-old Leroy Hunter was arrested in Oklahoma City earlier this month. He's now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police say he and two other suspects are responsible for the death of Donald Freels. His body was found in a field near Ellis Park.  Police say Freels planned to meet one of the suspects for a drug deal on Nov. 10. Officers say that's when a second suspect and Hunter, shot and kil...

    More >>

  • Transgender student files federal lawsuit against EVSC

    Transgender student files federal lawsuit against EVSC

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:53 PM EST2018-02-28 03:53:58 GMT
    (EVSC)(EVSC)

    We're learning a transgender student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.

    More >>

    We're learning a transgender student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.

    More >>

  • Repair work begins for Gibson Co. bridge

    Repair work begins for Gibson Co. bridge

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:27 PM EST2018-02-28 03:27:33 GMT
    Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)
    Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)

    Crews are working to fix a collapsed bridge in Gibson County. The bridge on Highway 65, north of Owensville, was damaged by flood waters over the weekend.

    More >>

    Crews are working to fix a collapsed bridge in Gibson County. The bridge on Highway 65, north of Owensville, was damaged by flood waters over the weekend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly