OVC tournament set to tip-off Wednesday at Ford Center

The Ohio Valley Conference tournament tips off Wednesday at the Ford Center and it has a lot of people excited to have this tournament here in Evansville.

This will be the first time the Ohio Valley Conference has held the tournament here and the winners of the conference tournament will have an automatic bid to the big dance. On Tuesday, they held a press conference officially announcing the men's and women's brackets for the tournament.

"This isn't hyperbole, I have been to a lot of tournaments, but we have a track record of just exciting basketball in this league and we have had tremendous championships," Beth DeBauche, OVC Commissioner, explained. "So you will see a high quality of basketball on both the men's and women's side and a good sense of sportsmanship so I think it will be good family fun."

"It is a huge opportunity for the city it is the chance to be be profiled in the highest possible way with the brightest spotlight possible with the city being on national television for the championships," explained Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

The tournament gets under way at 1 p.m. Wednesday with womens action as No. 1 seed Belmont takes on No. 8 seed Murray State.

[For ticket information, click the following link: Single-Session Tickets for 2018 OVC Basketball Championship.]

They have games every day this week with the Championship games on Saturday.

