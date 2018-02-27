Daviess County EMA assessing damage from flooding - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daviess County EMA assessing damage from flooding

Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
Emergency Management Agency Center in Daviess County(WFIE) Emergency Management Agency Center in Daviess County(WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Early Tuesday, Daviess County Emergency Management Agency crews began assessing damage left behind from the flooding. 

"We are looking for damage to houses, to roads, to bridges and we are looking to see if the roads can be opened back to the public now," EMA worker Jim Huff said.

"This is kind of an initial damaged assessment so that I can collect the information and I can see if we are going to meet our threshold for FEMA which is about $355 thousand dollars and some change." Daviess County Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Ball said. 

We're told four teams were out on Tuesday. Back at the office, workers were tracking what crews found in the field through their Crisis Track system.

One of the teams was near KY-54 and Windy Hill Road.

"This here, down the road about a quarter mile, water was over the road and now everything is drained back down," Huff said. "We are good to go here in this area. This map is a map in which I was assigned an area to clear today."

We're told EMA will take the data from crews in the field and see if they meet that $355,000 damage threshold necessary to file for reimbursement from FEMA.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • 3rd suspect in November murder booked in Vanderburgh Co. jail

    3rd suspect in November murder booked in Vanderburgh Co. jail

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-02-28 04:00:52 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A third suspect in a November murder is now in Vanderburgh County jail. 35-year-old Leroy Hunter was arrested in Oklahoma City earlier this month. He's now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police say he and two other suspects are responsible for the death of Donald Freels. His body was found in a field near Ellis Park.  Police say Freels planned to meet one of the suspects for a drug deal on Nov. 10. Officers say that's when a second suspect and Hunter, shot and kil...

    More >>

    A third suspect in a November murder is now in Vanderburgh County jail. 35-year-old Leroy Hunter was arrested in Oklahoma City earlier this month. He's now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police say he and two other suspects are responsible for the death of Donald Freels. His body was found in a field near Ellis Park.  Police say Freels planned to meet one of the suspects for a drug deal on Nov. 10. Officers say that's when a second suspect and Hunter, shot and kil...

    More >>

  • Transgender student files federal lawsuit against EVSC

    Transgender student files federal lawsuit against EVSC

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:53 PM EST2018-02-28 03:53:58 GMT
    (EVSC)(EVSC)

    We're learning a transgender student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.

    More >>

    We're learning a transgender student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.

    More >>

  • Repair work begins for Gibson Co. bridge

    Repair work begins for Gibson Co. bridge

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:27 PM EST2018-02-28 03:27:33 GMT
    Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)
    Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)Flooding over the weekend damaged the bridge, causing INDOT to close it. (Photo via INDOT)

    Crews are working to fix a collapsed bridge in Gibson County. The bridge on Highway 65, north of Owensville, was damaged by flood waters over the weekend.

    More >>

    Crews are working to fix a collapsed bridge in Gibson County. The bridge on Highway 65, north of Owensville, was damaged by flood waters over the weekend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly