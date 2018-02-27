Daviess County EMA assessing damage from flooding

Early Tuesday, Daviess County Emergency Management Agency crews began assessing damage left behind from the flooding.

"We are looking for damage to houses, to roads, to bridges and we are looking to see if the roads can be opened back to the public now," EMA worker Jim Huff said.

"This is kind of an initial damaged assessment so that I can collect the information and I can see if we are going to meet our threshold for FEMA which is about $355 thousand dollars and some change." Daviess County Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Ball said.

We're told four teams were out on Tuesday. Back at the office, workers were tracking what crews found in the field through their Crisis Track system.

One of the teams was near KY-54 and Windy Hill Road.

"This here, down the road about a quarter mile, water was over the road and now everything is drained back down," Huff said. "We are good to go here in this area. This map is a map in which I was assigned an area to clear today."

We're told EMA will take the data from crews in the field and see if they meet that $355,000 damage threshold necessary to file for reimbursement from FEMA.

