Millions in tax benefits approved for Berry Global

Evansville city leaders have approved millions in tax benefits for Berry Global.

As we reported earlier this month, the company is considering a $70-million expansion of its plastic production at its downtown headquarters.

The city wants to make sure they're competitive ahead of Berry's decision.

This move could bring in 150 jobs, paying an average of more than $20 an hour. No word on when Berry will make a final decision.

