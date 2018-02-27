Sunday alcohol sales to begin this weekend after decades-old ban - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sunday alcohol sales to begin this weekend after decades-old ban

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
INDIANA (WFIE) -

Sunday alcohol sales will start this weekend.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will sign the bill on Wednesday, ending the state's decades-old ban on Sunday sales.

The bill takes effect immediately, so Hoosiers will be able to head to buy alcohol this Sunday at liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big box retailers.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly