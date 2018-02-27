SR-811 in Beals closed for flooding; Emergency crews continue rescues, evacuations

Flooding in Beals, Kentucky, which is in Henderson County, has closed one road and forced crews to rescue and evacuate dozens.

State Route 811 just east of the Spottsville Bridge is covered in feet of water.

Homes here are surrounded by water. Mailboxes are nearly submerged. The road is hidden under feet of water. The water there just keeps rising.

Multiple forces are working together, based out of the command post set up just east of the Spottsville Bridge. A lot of the rescues have been from people trying to drive through the water or starting to walk out in it on their own before realizing just how deep it is. Seeing this round of flooding stirs up old memories for responders.

"Everyone's comparing it to the '97 flood... a lot of the guys who worked that one also," Bryan Coghill with Henderson County's Rescue Squad said. "It's pretty close to that. It's a little bit worse than the 2011 that this area also experienced. It's something that this area is getting used to, so that helps a lot. A lot of people are heeding the warnings and coming out and doing what they need to do."

Take note it's not just State Route 811. Highway 60 is also shut down from Spottsville Bridge to east of State Route 811.

"If you see the road blocked stop," says Coghill. "If you don't belong in this area stay out. We're patrolling with the Sheriff's Department. They've contacted Fish and Wildlife patrolling the waters to keep the looting down that people are worried about. If you don't need to be here, don't come here."

Not all drivers are heeding that warning. Before dawn early Tuesday, two people drove around barricades and got stuck in rushing water.

"The water's just real swift across the road," explained Coghill. "It can sweep you off in no time. Depending on how deep it is."

That rescue was where water is measuring about 4-feet deep.

"The water's nothing to play with, no matter if you have a big souped up 4-wheel-drive," says Coghill. "The rushing water's nothing to play with."

More than a dozen emergency officials are working around the clock at this command post. Crews have evacuated more than two dozen residents and made four or five water emergency runs, sometimes by boat, and sometimes by military truck. For locals, this flood comes as no surprise.

"I guess I get used to it living here," says local Rebecca Bivens. "I've lived in Reed all my life. It's just certain times of the year. It doesn't happen every year, but."

Dejavu dating back to 2011, 2007, and 1997, which the worst flood people here can remember. We are told this year is getting close to those levels. Learning from the past, some locals evacuated early.

"So I left Friday morning," says Bivens. "My husband stayed back there to watch the property and take care of the dogs, and I've had to meet him here to go get some supplies."

While others are still sticking it out. If you know you will to need to leave, crews ask that you let them know ahead of time. They say it is a lot easier and safer to evacuate in the daylight.

If you do get stuck driving through high water, officials say get out of the water, get on top of your car, and wait until help arrives.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.