House approves bill to legalize CBD oil with low THC levels

The Indiana House approved a bill Tuesday that would legalize CBD oil with low amounts of THC.

SB-52 would allow Hoosiers to use CBD oil as long as its THC levels were no higher than 0.3 percent. The House passed the bill in a 93-0 vote Tuesday.

The Senate approved it earlier this month. The bill now heads to a conference committee to work out a few differences between the two versions, and will then head to Gov. Holcomb for his signature.

The House has already unanimously passed two other CBD-related bills.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.